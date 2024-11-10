Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 105,578 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 821.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 105,578 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,045.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $857.71 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

