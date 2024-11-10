Craig Hallum Has Lowered Expectations for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Digital Turbine stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.23 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 755,707 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

