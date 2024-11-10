CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CRH worth $68,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 10.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 0.0 %

CRH opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.11. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.