Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $51.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,917. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,917. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $220,945.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,398 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,958.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 67.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Criteo by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.02. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

