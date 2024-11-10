CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,966 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $75,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $330.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.12 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

