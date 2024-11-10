Crown Crafts (CRWS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $4.42 on Friday. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Zenon S. Nie acquired 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $37,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,207.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zenon S. Nie acquired 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $37,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,207.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zenon S. Nie bought 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $56,477.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,593.56. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $143,881. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

