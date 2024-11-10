CureVac (CVAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. CureVac had a negative net margin of 422.66% and a negative return on equity of 57.18%. On average, analysts expect CureVac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CureVac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $2.84 on Friday. CureVac has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

