D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $589.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $561.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.70, for a total transaction of $511,497.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,360,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.70, for a total transaction of $511,497.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,360,833.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $11,150,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 338,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,810,838.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,118 shares of company stock valued at $121,237,935. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

