Danaos (DAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95. Danaos has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

