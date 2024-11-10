Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $58,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

View Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.