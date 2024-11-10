Douglas Richard Deschutter Sells 24,185 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $5,325,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,838.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:BR opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.21 and a twelve month high of $226.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.98.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.
