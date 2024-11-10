e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,905,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $223.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 3.6 %

ELF stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

