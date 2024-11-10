Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Decreased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,568. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.78.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $311.88 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $164.45 and a one year high of $315.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

