Eastman Kodak (KODK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

