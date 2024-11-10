eGain (EGAN) Set to Post Earnings on Tuesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. eGain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.170-0.200 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.010-0.020 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Trading Up 1.5 %

EGAN opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $157.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.44. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on EGAN

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.