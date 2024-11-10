Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 35.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vistra by 64.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vistra by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $144.77.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.