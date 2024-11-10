Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1,590.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,224.56 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.46 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,270.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,142.71. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

