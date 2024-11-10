Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,321,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $477.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.36. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,362 shares of company stock worth $11,450,695 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

