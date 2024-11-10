Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

