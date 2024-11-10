Financial Review: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Air Group has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Mesa Air Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $199.21 million 0.27 -$15.98 million ($0.39) -2.56 Mesa Air Group $498.07 million 0.08 -$120.12 million ($2.30) -0.40

Profitability

Harbor Diversified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesa Air Group. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A Mesa Air Group -19.86% -32.45% -6.74%

Summary

Harbor Diversified beats Mesa Air Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

About Mesa Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.