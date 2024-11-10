Financial Review: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Air Group has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Harbor Diversified and Mesa Air Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harbor Diversified
|$199.21 million
|0.27
|-$15.98 million
|($0.39)
|-2.56
|Mesa Air Group
|$498.07 million
|0.08
|-$120.12 million
|($2.30)
|-0.40
Profitability
This table compares Harbor Diversified and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harbor Diversified
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Mesa Air Group
|-19.86%
|-32.45%
|-6.74%
Summary
Harbor Diversified beats Mesa Air Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Harbor Diversified
Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
