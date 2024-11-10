Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,529 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 63,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% in the third quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $236.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $143.70 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.