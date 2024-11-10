Franklin Mining (FMNJ) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A -$430,000.00 -0.04 Franklin Mining Competitors $1.68 billion -$71.06 million -10.27

Profitability

Franklin Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Franklin Mining. Franklin Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Franklin Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Franklin Mining Competitors -35.66% 4.79% 3.69%

Summary

Franklin Mining competitors beat Franklin Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

