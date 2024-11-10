Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $5,357,600.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.76, for a total value of $5,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,957,838.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $547.40 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.43 and a 12-month high of $552.33. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $36,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

