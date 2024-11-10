GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 20,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 79,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GHRS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

GH Research Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.74.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471,946 shares during the quarter. GH Research accounts for approximately 9.1% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.36% of GH Research worth $35,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

