Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $226.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Globant by 529.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Globant by 15,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 65.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 430.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $231.36 on Tuesday. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

