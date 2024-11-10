Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Down 2.2 %

GMGI opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Golden Matrix Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Matrix Group

In related news, insider Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 25,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,462,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,037,979.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,097 shares of company stock worth $117,348. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

