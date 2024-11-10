Graypoint LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after buying an additional 350,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,126 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,006,000 after purchasing an additional 162,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 117,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $316.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $234.01 and a 52-week high of $320.45. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

