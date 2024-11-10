Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 1,823 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

CBRE Group Trading Up 3.1 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $137.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

