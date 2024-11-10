Graypoint LLC Buys 115 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ASML opened at $669.47 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $633.85 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

