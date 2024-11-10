Graypoint LLC Buys 931 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPB opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.