Graypoint LLC Buys New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth $1,277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CRH by 510.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 8,189.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,527 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,778,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CRH by 286.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.
CRH Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CRH stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
