Graypoint LLC Buys Shares of 695 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Public Storage by 8.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,968,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Shares of PSA stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $241.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSA
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.