Graypoint LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

