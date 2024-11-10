Graypoint LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $56,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after buying an additional 477,682 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,673,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAH opened at $120.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

