Graypoint LLC Invests $235,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in M&T Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 178.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $209.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.73. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $115.93 and a one year high of $216.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,438 shares of company stock worth $12,622,007. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

