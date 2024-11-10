Graypoint LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $247.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.