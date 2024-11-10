Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

XEL opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

