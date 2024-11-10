Graypoint LLC Purchases 75 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.20 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.31.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

