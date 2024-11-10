Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 7,196 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,575,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

PLTR stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.96 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $58.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,202,496. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

