Graypoint LLC Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 50.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

