Graypoint LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.89 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

