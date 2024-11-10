Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $386,000 Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 354,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE H opened at $155.17 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

View Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.