Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
TSN stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -993.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
