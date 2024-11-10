H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 6,250 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total transaction of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,436,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

TYL stock opened at $623.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $590.93 and its 200 day moving average is $541.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $631.43.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.