HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

VCEL stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,400,000.00 and a beta of 1.66. Vericel has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $54.47.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $724,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at $9,142,373.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $443,850. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,142,373.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,764. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 48.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vericel by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

