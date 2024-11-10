Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HR opened at $17.78 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

