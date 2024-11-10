HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 11.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.7 %

DINO stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

