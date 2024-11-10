Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $3,943,981.44 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $3,943,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,273.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, September 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $747,375.11.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 208,621 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

