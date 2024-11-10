Ingram Micro (INGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

NYSE INGM opened at $24.08 on Friday. Ingram Micro has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $25.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

