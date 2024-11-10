Insider Buying: HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Acquires 33,558 Shares of Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Alcock acquired 33,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$70.23 ($46.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,356,778.34 ($1,560,780.36).
- On Monday, November 4th, Andrew Alcock sold 200,000 shares of HUB24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$67.00 ($44.37), for a total transaction of A$13,400,000.00 ($8,874,172.19).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.
HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.
