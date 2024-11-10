Insider Buying: HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Acquires 33,558 Shares of Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Alcock acquired 33,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$70.23 ($46.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,356,778.34 ($1,560,780.36).

Andrew Alcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HUB24 alerts:

On Monday, November 4th, Andrew Alcock sold 200,000 shares of HUB24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$67.00 ($44.37), for a total transaction of A$13,400,000.00 ($8,874,172.19).

HUB24 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.

HUB24 Increases Dividend

HUB24 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from HUB24’s previous Final dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 8th. HUB24’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

(Get Free Report)

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUB24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.